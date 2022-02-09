CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 to $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million to $550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.73 million.CTS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. lowered their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 125,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CTS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CTS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

