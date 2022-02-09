Css LLC Il Raises Stock Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,247 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth $1,611,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth $3,378,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

