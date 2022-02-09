Css LLC Il Raises Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Css LLC Il grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.12% of SiriusPoint worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

