Css LLC Il Purchases 74,402 Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,402 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REVH. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 313.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,881 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,871,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REVH opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

