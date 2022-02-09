Css LLC Il Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

