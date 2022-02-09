Css LLC Il Decreases Holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,841 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,009,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175,351 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 909,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,697 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

