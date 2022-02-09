Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 114,282 ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 114,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IACC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $4,437,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

NYSE:IACC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.