Css LLC Il Acquires 135,663 Shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Css LLC Il increased its position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 588.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,663 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.53% of Bridgetown 2 worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTNB. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the third quarter worth $26,611,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 47.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 242,651 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTNB opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

