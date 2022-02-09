CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 2,300 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $19,481.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CSPI traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.67. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

