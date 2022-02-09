CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.48. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 51,397 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $202.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

