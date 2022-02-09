CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $24,987.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002459 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00107914 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

