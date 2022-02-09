CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits Market Cap of $5.49 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $6.50 or 0.00014952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $1.28 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.57 or 0.07074486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.17 or 0.99933932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006376 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,304 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

