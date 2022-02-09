Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $120,436.86 and $547.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars.

