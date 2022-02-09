Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP lessened its stake in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP owned about 0.35% of Crucible Acquisition worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter worth $108,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 24.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

