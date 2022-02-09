Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.