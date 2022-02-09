Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

NYSE:CCK traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.04. 1,009,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. Crown has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.