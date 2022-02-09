CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Decreased by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,742.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $185.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.21 and a 200-day moving average of $235.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

