Critical Survey: DigiPath (DIGP) vs. Its Peers

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DigiPath to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DigiPath and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -27.45% N/A -42.19% DigiPath Competitors -24.98% -15.90% -5.11%

This table compares DigiPath and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million -$690,000.00 -3.00 DigiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $112.18 million 13.62

DigiPath’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DigiPath. DigiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

DigiPath has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath’s competitors have a beta of 1.91, suggesting that their average share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DigiPath and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath Competitors 170 690 984 22 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 34.31%. Given DigiPath’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigiPath has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigiPath competitors beat DigiPath on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

