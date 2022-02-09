Critical Contrast: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 5 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.83%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.87%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 15.18 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -81.92 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

