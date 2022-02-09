Critical Contrast: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) vs. United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Fire Group and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Fire Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.54%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than ICC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Fire Group and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.57 -$112.71 million $0.54 44.69 ICC $56.52 million 0.98 $3.53 million $2.12 7.90

ICC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Fire Group. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 1.26% -3.88% -1.05% ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73%

Summary

ICC beats United Fire Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The Life Insurance segment includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life insurance products. The company was founded in January 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

