Critical Analysis: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) & Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MDxHealth alerts:

This table compares MDxHealth and Biocept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biocept $27.46 million 1.58 -$17.81 million $0.22 11.68

MDxHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biocept.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MDxHealth and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.69%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Biocept.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Biocept 4.71% 10.35% 5.90%

Summary

Biocept beats MDxHealth on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.