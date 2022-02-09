Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 504562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDO)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
