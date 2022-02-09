Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,789 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $14,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3,316.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 735,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 714,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.