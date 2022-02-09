Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,501 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Cardlytics worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after purchasing an additional 253,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $66,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and have sold 70,862 shares worth $4,792,079. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.