Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,720 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of FirstService worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $53,276,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 486.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after buying an additional 258,049 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth $16,624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after buying an additional 70,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 39.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 164,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,252,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average is $185.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

