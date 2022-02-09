Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of ITT worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ITT by 53.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
ITT stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $105.54.
ITT Company Profile
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
