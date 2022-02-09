Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of TechTarget worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 19.8% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

