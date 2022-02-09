Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Up 2%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s stock price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. 274,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,316,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 50.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 254,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 36,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Creative Realities during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

