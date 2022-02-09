Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 36,220 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,220 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.47% of Rogers worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

ROG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.69. 17,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,434. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.45.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

