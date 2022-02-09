Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $187,094,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,040,000 after acquiring an additional 342,346 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,366.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,632,000 after acquiring an additional 214,981 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,042. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

