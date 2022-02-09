Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $51.44 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,156 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up approximately 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $51,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $11,519,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $8,723,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.39. 8,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,786. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

