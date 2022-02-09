Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424,127 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,893,000 after buying an additional 2,069,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after buying an additional 5,984,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 152.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after buying an additional 3,199,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 627.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 3,114,028 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14.

In related news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLN. Barclays cut their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

