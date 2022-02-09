Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,264 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $31,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of BKU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

