Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 7,005 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.25% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $25,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 15,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,032. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

