CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $156.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.45.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,811 shares of company stock worth $5,148,479. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CorVel by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,609,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CorVel by 1,139.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

