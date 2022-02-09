CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CRVL stock opened at $156.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.45.
In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,811 shares of company stock worth $5,148,479. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.