Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corteva in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

