Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Macquarie

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective dropped by Macquarie from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

CRSR opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

