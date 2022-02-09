Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

