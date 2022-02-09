Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

