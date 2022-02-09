Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

