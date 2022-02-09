Cormark Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.64.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.86 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$22.76 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.