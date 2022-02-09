Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of CLB opened at $25.64 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

