Core Laboratories (CLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 7th

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by 98.2% over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

CLB stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

