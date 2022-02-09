Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Trading Up 6,938.5%

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) was up 6,938.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 502,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,266,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61.

Get Continental Gold alerts:

About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.