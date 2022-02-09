Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Trading Up 6,938.5%

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) was up 6,938.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 502,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,266,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61.
