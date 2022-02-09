ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,460.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $627,854.54 and $1,460.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.27 or 0.00267758 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

