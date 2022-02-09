Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.44% of Consolidated Edison worth $113,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ED stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

