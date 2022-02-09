CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

CONMED stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

