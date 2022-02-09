Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.66 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report $112.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.31 million to $113.00 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $101.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $392.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CTG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,161. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

