Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. MELI Kaszek Pioneer makes up about 0.0% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth $2,539,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEKA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. 5,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,992. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

