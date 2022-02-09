Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.43).

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,804.50 ($24.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.20 billion and a PE ratio of 90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,812.50 ($24.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,636.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.04.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.66), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,963.25).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.